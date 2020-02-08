Former Celtic winger is first Scot to score in La Liga for 33 years

Oliver Burke has become the first Scot to score in La Liga for 33 years after netting his first goal of the season for his Spanish club Alaves.

The Scotland international has been loaned for the season to Alaves by West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic, but had yet to break his duck in the league after 18 appearances – although 12 of those came off the bench. But the former Celtic loanee grabbed what turned out to be the winning goal in Friday’s 2-1 win over Eibar.

And that goal made him the first Scottish player to score in Spain’s top flight since Steve Archibald netted a double for Barcelona in 1987 against city rivals Espanyol – whom he later returned to play for in the Spanish second tier.

That was the last goal by a Scot in La Liga. Ted McMinn played for Sevilla previously and Alan Hutton for Mallorca, but the former Rangers full back didn’t score.

And although Scottish forward Jack Harper is at La Liga club Getafe, he’s been loaned out to second tier side Alcorcon this season.

Burke has twice been the most expensive Scot, having joined RB Leipzig for £15 million and then West Brom for £13m.

Archibald joined Barcelona from Spurs in summer 1984, replacing Diego Maradona who had left for Napoli. He helped Terry Venables’ Barca side win the league title in his first season. They reached the European Cup final the following year but lost on penalties to Steaua Bucharest in a huge upset.