Former Celtic target has no regrets over Parkhead snub despite spell on sidelines

Ben Davies insists he has no regrets about snubbing Celtic for Liverpool despite not playing a single minute of football for the English Premier League side.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:34 am
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 10:35 am
Ben Davies moved from Preston North End to Liverpool in January. Picture: Getty
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Parkhead side looked set to land the centre-back from Preston North End in the January transfer window before a late move from Anfield saw him join Jurgen Klopp’s men as cover for an injury crisis.

He has now joined Sheffield United on loan and, even though his contract with the Reds runs until 2025, it doesn’t look like he has much of a future on Merseyside.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He said: "I have no regrets about going to Liverpool. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and if it would come around again I would take it every time. At the time you don’t know what way it’ll go.

“I’m hoping I can hit the ground running this season and get back into my stride nice and quickly then I’ll only have missed a few months of football.”

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Ben DaviesJurgen KloppLiverpool
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.