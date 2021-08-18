Former Celtic target has no regrets over Parkhead snub despite spell on sidelines

Ben Davies moved from Preston North End to Liverpool in January. Picture: Getty

The Parkhead side looked set to land the centre-back from Preston North End in the January transfer window before a late move from Anfield saw him join Jurgen Klopp’s men as cover for an injury crisis.

He has now joined Sheffield United on loan and, even though his contract with the Reds runs until 2025, it doesn’t look like he has much of a future on Merseyside.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I have no regrets about going to Liverpool. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity and if it would come around again I would take it every time. At the time you don’t know what way it’ll go.

“I’m hoping I can hit the ground running this season and get back into my stride nice and quickly then I’ll only have missed a few months of football.”

Message from the editor