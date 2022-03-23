Former Celtic star set for shock England recall after six years

The 6’7” goalkeeper has had three loan spells at Celtic, and is often linked with a return back to Parkhead where he was permanent number one for two seasons under Neil Lennon.

Since leaving Scotland for Southampton in a £10m deal Forster has been in and out of the Saints’ line-up but his recent form as Ralph Hassenhutl’s first-choice since the turn of the year has placed him on the brink of an international recall with Sam Johnstone poised to withdraw from England duty.

Forster has six caps to his name having won his first against Chile in 2013 and subsequently against Honduras, Germany, Holland and Australia, as well as an Auld Enemy clash at Celtic Park in 2014.

Fraser Forster is in line for an international recall and would be the third Southampton player in the England squad. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He would join Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford in the squad and replace West Brom’s Johnstone, who had been called in to replace Aaron Ramsdale before injury.