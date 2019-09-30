Former Celtic star Kieran Tierney in line for Premier League debut

Kieran Tierney could make his Premier League debut tonight when Arsenal take on Manchester United.

The former Celtic star was a £25 million summer signing by the Gunners but was still recovering from injury upon his arrival.

He made his debut against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup last week and is now in line to face the Old Tafford giants.

He was omitted from Arsenal's under-23s match with Liverpool today as Unai Emery is expected to select him in the squad for tonight.

His last league match came in a 3-0 victory for Celtic over Aberdeen back in May.