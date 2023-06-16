Former Celtic next manager favourite set to be appointed new boss of Leicester City

The 43-year-old Italian, currently an assistant coach to Pep Guardialo at treble-winners Manchester City, was regarded as the early frontrunner to replace Ange Postecoglou at Celtic having been previously linked with the job prior to the Australian's appointment in 2021.
But after losing their manager to Tottenham Hotspur, the Parkhead side have now turned their attentions to former boss Brendan Rodgers, who is believed to be on the brink of securing a return to the club he departed for Leicester in 2019 after winning back-to-back trebles.
Rodgers secured two top five finishes and won the FA Cup with Leicester but parted company with the club in March after sliding into the Premier League relegation zone. Dean Smith was brought in until the end of the season but was unable to save the Foxes from the drop.
According to BBC Radio Leicester, Maresca has agreed terms with the Championship outfit and his appointment could be confirmed as early as Friday, ending any lingering prospect of him taking the Celtic job should there be a last-minute hitch in the Rodgers deal.
Maresca joined Guardiola's backroom staff at Man City last summer following a short-lived stint in charge of Parma and was a key figure behind the scenes as the club claimed the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League trophies. He has also previously coached at West Ham United, Sevilla and Ascoli.