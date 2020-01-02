Former Celtic loan winger Patrick Roberts is on the move again

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season after his switch to Premier League side Norwich was ended early.

The 22-year-old, who spent two and a half seasons on loan at Celtic, had joined the Canaries from City during August, but made just four appearances.

Roberts had a spell at Girona last season but his most successful loan stint was with Celtic, where he scored 18 goals in 79 appearances and played his part in three league title triumphs from 2016 to 2018.

He also played in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 League Cup finals and the 2018 Scottish Cup final, helping Celtic win all three.

He started out at AFC Wimbledon before moving to Fulham and then joined Manchester City during the summer of 2015.

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate said on the club website: "It's great Patrick has signed up.

"He is an exciting player, he wants to play games, and he has the bit between his teeth.

"He fits the mould of what we are looking at. He is young and hungry, and wants to do well.

"I am absolutely delighted to have a player of Patrick's calibre at this football club."