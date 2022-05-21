Former Celtic keeper Fraser Forster lined up for surprise move to Champions League hopefuls

Former Celtic keeper Fraser Forster is currently at Southampton but may be at Spurs next year.

The 34-year-old Englishman, who had two spells at Celtic Park between 2010 and 2014 and then for the 2019-2020 campaign, is out of contract at Southampton at the end of the season.

Despite becoming the Saints’ No 1 ahead of Alex McCarthy and forcing his way back into the England squad, The Athletic reports that the ex-Newcastle United youngster is wanted by Tottenham.

Spurs are looking to qualify for the Champions League and will do so if they match or better Arsenal’s result tomorrow on the final day of the English Premier League season.

It is understood that Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is an admirer of Forster and wants a homegrown goalkeeper to be deputy for Hugo Lloris, who is the London club’s undisputed No 1.