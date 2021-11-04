Former Celtic hero insists he didn't down tools prior to Parkhead exit

Odsonne Edouard during his final game for Celtic prior to his move to Crystal Palace at the end of the summer transfer window. Picture: SNS

The French striker was often accused of failing to give his all for the team in his final full season at Celtic as the nine-time reigning champions feel short in their bid to reach ten-in-a-row.

Old boss Neil Lennon even admitted the player had been distracted by speculation over his future.

However, Edouard, who signed for Crystal Palace in August, says he always gave everything he had whenever he pulled on the green and white hoops.

He told talkSPORT: "No, this is not true. I think the fans said this because all the team played bad last season. We didn't win the title so they were angry.

"Personally, I always give 100 per cent for the team and 100 per cent on the field. I always try to score and I finished top scorer last year."

