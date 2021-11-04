Former Celtic hero insists he didn't down tools prior to Parkhead exit

Former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard insists he didn’t down tools prior to leaving the club earlier this year.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 2:12 pm
Odsonne Edouard during his final game for Celtic prior to his move to Crystal Palace at the end of the summer transfer window. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The French striker was often accused of failing to give his all for the team in his final full season at Celtic as the nine-time reigning champions feel short in their bid to reach ten-in-a-row.

Old boss Neil Lennon even admitted the player had been distracted by speculation over his future.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

However, Edouard, who signed for Crystal Palace in August, says he always gave everything he had whenever he pulled on the green and white hoops.

He told talkSPORT: "No, this is not true. I think the fans said this because all the team played bad last season. We didn't win the title so they were angry.

"Personally, I always give 100 per cent for the team and 100 per cent on the field. I always try to score and I finished top scorer last year."

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Neil LennonCrystal Palace
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.