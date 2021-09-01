Former Celtic fans favourite makes fifth loan move since leaving Celtic Park

Patrick Roberts spent two-and-a-half years at Celtic across two loan spells. Picture: SNS

The 24-year-old completed a loan switch from Manchester City to French side Troyes. It’s the fifth such move the playmaker has made since leaving Parkhead in 2018 as he’s since also had loans with Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County.

The ex-England youth international, who moved to the Etihad in a £12 million deal from Fulham in 2015, is in the final year of his contract so this move will almost certainly bring his time as a City player to an end.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts was a popular figure during a two-and-a-half-year period in Glasgow. He excelled during an initial 18-month loan, including scoring against his parent club in the Champions League, and his return for a second loan spell was met with adulation by the Parkhead support. However, injuries restricted his performances and he netted just once in 19 games before returning south.

Message from the editor