Former Celtic fans favourite makes fifth loan move since leaving Celtic Park

Former Celtic favourite Patrick Roberts was on the move once again on transfer deadline day.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 7:44 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 7:44 am
Patrick Roberts spent two-and-a-half years at Celtic across two loan spells. Picture: SNS
The 24-year-old completed a loan switch from Manchester City to French side Troyes. It’s the fifth such move the playmaker has made since leaving Parkhead in 2018 as he’s since also had loans with Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County.

The ex-England youth international, who moved to the Etihad in a £12 million deal from Fulham in 2015, is in the final year of his contract so this move will almost certainly bring his time as a City player to an end.

Roberts was a popular figure during a two-and-a-half-year period in Glasgow. He excelled during an initial 18-month loan, including scoring against his parent club in the Champions League, and his return for a second loan spell was met with adulation by the Parkhead support. However, injuries restricted his performances and he netted just once in 19 games before returning south.

