Former Celtic defender loses his job after just 59 days following horror spell

Former Celtic defender Kolo Toure has been sacked by Wigan Athletic, just 59 days into his tenure at the Skybet Championship club.

Toure, who spent the 2016/17 season at Celtic Park, was appointed by the Latics two months ago but after failing to win any of the matches and his team bottom of the league, the Wigan board have decided to axe the 41-year-old. The Ivorian’s assistants Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal have already been dispensed with.

Wigan's chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club.

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

Wigan have parted company with Kolo Toure.