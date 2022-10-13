Former Celtic defender involved in bizarre training ground injury for Albanian goalkeeper

Kristoffer Ajer in action for Brentford.

Ajer, who played for Celtic for five years between 2016 and 2021, had a penalty saved by Strakosha during a training session – only for the keeper to suffer strained ankle ligaments doing so, according to The Athletic.

A summer signing from Lazio after his contract in Italy expired, Strakosha has missed the Bees past two matches and is expected to be absent for the next few fixtures, with Matthew Cox continuing to deputise for No 1 stopper David Raya.

Ajer has become a key part of Brentford’s defence since his move south, but missed the start of the current season due to injury.