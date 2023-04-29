All Sections
Former Celtic boss suffers injury celebrating goal on touchline - Ryan Porteous on scoresheet

Tony Mowbray suffered a hamstring injury while celebrating Sunderland’s dramatic late equaliser against Watford – but the pain will soon be forgotten if his side enjoy a play-off “party” at Preston next week.

By Matthew Elder
Published 29th Apr 2023, 19:27 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 19:27 BST
 Comment

The Black Cats kept their top-six hopes alive with a spirited late comeback in the 2-2 draw with Chris Wilder’s side, with Patrick Roberts scoring a stunning leveller in the fifth minute of added time.

That resulted in scenes of joy in the home dugout, but delight turned to pain for former Hibs and Celtic boss Mowbray.

“I think it’s a hamstring injury,” he said. “I never had a hamstring injury in 18 years as a professional because I was never fast enough but when that goal went in I obviously moved a bit too quick. I’m sure it’ll be fine, a bit of treatment. We have a full treatment room but if I can grab a physio I’ll be fine.”

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray on the touchline during the 2-2 draw with Watford.Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray on the touchline during the 2-2 draw with Watford.
Watford were two goals ahead at a sold-out Stadium of Light thanks to headers from Christian Kabasele in the first half and former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in the 69th minute.

But 60 seconds after that second goal, Luke O’Nien gave Sunderland a lifeline before Roberts’ moment of brilliance deep into stoppage time.

The draw leaves Sunderland in seventh, two points shy of sixth-placed Millwall ahead of their final-day trip to Deepdale.

