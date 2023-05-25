Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila lands major European job and teams up with two ex-Hoops stars

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has been appointed the new manager of Club Brugge.

The 47-year-old Norwegian has left his post at Standard Liege to take over the rival Belgian giants where he will team up with former Celtic defenders Jack Hendry and Dedryck Boyata. Deila's assistant - former Celtic full-back Efrain Juarez - will also make the move after the pair steered Liege to a sixth place finish in the Belgian top flight.

Deila led Celtic to back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016 as well as a League Cup win prior to Brendan Rodgers' arrival. Since leaving Parkhead, he has spells in charge of Valerenga on New York City before moving to Liege in June last year.

He will be charged with bringing the Belgian title and Champions League football back to Brugge after they relinquished their crown this term with a disappointing fourth place finish to qualify for next season's Europa Conference League.