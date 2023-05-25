All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila lands major European job and teams up with two ex-Hoops stars

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has been appointed the new manager of Club Brugge.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 25th May 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:17 BST
 Comment

The 47-year-old Norwegian has left his post at Standard Liege to take over the rival Belgian giants where he will team up with former Celtic defenders Jack Hendry and Dedryck Boyata. Deila's assistant - former Celtic full-back Efrain Juarez - will also make the move after the pair steered Liege to a sixth place finish in the Belgian top flight.

Deila led Celtic to back-to-back league titles in 2015 and 2016 as well as a League Cup win prior to Brendan Rodgers' arrival. Since leaving Parkhead, he has spells in charge of Valerenga on New York City before moving to Liege in June last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will be charged with bringing the Belgian title and Champions League football back to Brugge after they relinquished their crown this term with a disappointing fourth place finish to qualify for next season's Europa Conference League.

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has been appointed the new manager of Club Brugge. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has been appointed the new manager of Club Brugge. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has been appointed the new manager of Club Brugge. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.