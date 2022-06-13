As Parkhead boss he did the double in season 2014-15 and repeated the brace of trophies in his most recent season, as manager of New York City FC.
However the Norwegian has moved a little closer to his homeland after two-and-a-half years in the States, taking over from Luka Elsner at the Belgian side.
Liege were recent opponents of Rangers in the Europa League – and witnessed Kemar Roofe’s wonder-goal from the halfway-line in 2020.
He is also expected to name former Celt Efrain Juarez as a coach at Les Rouches. Nick Cushing, previously his assistant in New York, is stepping into the breach as interim manager at the MLS side – parent club of Rangers loanee James Sands.
Deila spent two years in Glasgow winning the SPFL Premiership both years and adding the 2015 League Cup to a Norwegian league and cup before being replaced by Brendan Rodgers.