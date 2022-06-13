Former Celtic boss and seven-time trophy winner takes new job in Belgian Jupiler League

Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila has joined Standard Liege in the Belgian Jupiler League.

By David Oliver
Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:09 pm
Monday, 13th June 2022

As Parkhead boss he did the double in season 2014-15 and repeated the brace of trophies in his most recent season, as manager of New York City FC.

However the Norwegian has moved a little closer to his homeland after two-and-a-half years in the States, taking over from Luka Elsner at the Belgian side.

Liege were recent opponents of Rangers in the Europa League – and witnessed Kemar Roofe’s wonder-goal from the halfway-line in 2020.

He is also expected to name former Celt Efrain Juarez as a coach at Les Rouches. Nick Cushing, previously his assistant in New York, is stepping into the breach as interim manager at the MLS side – parent club of Rangers loanee James Sands.

Deila spent two years in Glasgow winning the SPFL Premiership both years and adding the 2015 League Cup to a Norwegian league and cup before being replaced by Brendan Rodgers.

Ronny Deila. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
