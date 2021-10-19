Former Celtic and Scotland defender Jack Hendry on the end of Champions League thumping

Jack Hendry was on the losing side as Club Brugge were thumped 5-1 at home by Manchester City in the Champions League.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:32 pm
Club Brugge defender Jack Hendry battles Manchester City's Phil Foden for possession. Picture: Getty

The former Celtic centre-back and Scotland international played the full 90 minutes as Pep Guardiola’s side taught their hosts a footballing lesson.

Teenager Cole Palmer scored and Riyad Mahrez struck twice as Manchester City ignited their campaign. Full-backs Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker were also on target in a one-sided win in Belgium that strengthened City's position in Group A after defeat to Paris St Germain three weeks ago.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Brugge were previously undefeated in the group having held PSG to an opening matchday draw and beaten RB Leipzig last time around.

Hans Vanaken claimed a consolation for the hosts late on, though City spurned a few chances to win more comfortably.

Hendry left Celtic this summer after Oostende took up the option to make his loan move permanent before quickly selling him for a hefty profit to Brugge.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Manchester CityScotlandChampions LeaguePep Guardiola