Five players linked with Celtic ahead of the January transfer window - and three possible departures

The January transfer window has yet to open and Celtic have already made two signings with the possibilty of more arrivals and departures to come.

Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi has joined from Vissel Kobe while right-back Alistair Johnston has moved from MLS side CF Montreal following his World Cup exploits for Canada in Qatar. Both players will be eligible to make their Celtic debuts from January 1 onwards when the registration window opens.

Two key first-team players who could be on their way out of Parkhead are right-back Josip Juranovic, who starred for Croatia during their run to the World Cup semi-finals, and Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has reportedly failed to negotiate terms on a new contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juranovic is believed to be interesting clubs in Spain, England and Italy - with Atletico Madrid known to be long-term admirers and Torino reported to have made an approach - while Giakoumakis has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Cho Gue-sung, pictured in action for South Korea against Brazil at the World Cup, has been linked with a move to Celtic in January. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yosuke Ideguchi is another possible departure having played just 134 minutes since his arrival last January. Celtic are said to be open to offers for the midfielder who could be set for a return to Japan with Gamba Osaka and Nagoya Grampus among the J-League clubs reportedly interested.

As for further incomings, here are five players Celtic have been linked with ahead of the January transfer window opening ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cho Gue-sung

The Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward was a stand-out for South Korea during the World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first player from his country to score two goals in a World Cup game in the 3-2 defeat to Ghana, taking his tally to six in 20 caps. Fenerbahce and Rennes are said to be interested in the 24-year-old, along with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic. Gue-sung has intimated he will be looking for a guarantee of first-team football before deciding on his next destination. He said: "Rather than dreaming of signing for one specific club, for me, being able to play every week is the most important aspect of any move and that's what will influence me. But I can honestly say there is nothing concrete about a transfer yet."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reported Celtic target Aissa Laidouni in action for Tunisia during the 1-0 win over France at the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ryan Mmaee

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ferencvaros striker was heavily linked with Celtic in the summer. The 24-year-old is a Moroccan international but was surprisingly left out of their World Cup squad despite scoring four goals in qualification, leaving him to watch from home as Morocco became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals. Mmaee scored 17 goals and 11 assists for Ferencvaros last season before his campaign was brought to a premature end due to an ankle injury. He left an impression on Ange Postecoglou after playing against Celtic at Parkhead in the Europa League fixture last season.

Aissa Laidouni

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Ferencvaros player on Celtic's radar, midfielder Laidouni is a wanted man after an impressive World Cup campaign with Tunisia, which included featuring in a 1-0 win over defending champions France in the group stage. Competition could come from Turkey and Germany with Besiktas and Wolfsburg among the clubs reportedly chasing the 25-year-old, who would likely command a fee in the region of €4million. Laidouni is primarily a defensive midfielder – an area Postecoglou remains keen to strengthen after seeing reported target Vinicius Souza opt to join Espanyol in the summer.

Said Hamulic

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old Dutch attacker was linked with Celtic at the start of December. He is said to be on the cusp of a big move after scoring nine goals in 17 appearances for Polish side Stal Meilec. According to reports, clubs from Serie A and his homeland are interested, but Celtic have been the 'most active' in pursuing the frontman. Hamulic is eligible to represent both the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina due to a dual citizenship. Under contract until 2024, he would command a transfer fee.

Mohamed Magdy

Advertisement Hide Ad