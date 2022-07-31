Fire, flames and Rylan - Watch as Celtic unfurl Scottish title-winning flag with stunning Parkhead display

Celtic Park was decked in green and white ahead of their Scottish Premiership opener as they unfurled the title-winning flag.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 4:38 pm
Updated Sunday, 31st July 2022, 4:39 pm

Ange Postecoglou’s men won the league last season, four points ahead of Rangers. A strong response having seen their rivals end their hopes of winning ten in a row.

They celebrated that achievement ahead of their first match of the new campaign against Aberdeen at a packed and raucous Celtic Park.

Captain Callum McGregor was on hand to raise the 2021/22 cinch Premiership winning flag following a message broadcast on the screens at Parkhead by the face of cinch, Rylan.

There were fireworks as well as a huge display which covered the entirety of the ground with banners which read ‘CHAMPIONS’ draped from the Lisbon Lions Stand. Meanwhile the North Stand saw a substantial clover emerge from green and silver paper. ‘Champions again’ rang out around the ground.

Celtic are favourites to regain their league title.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor unfurls the cinch Premiership league flag. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
