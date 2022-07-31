Fire, flames and Rylan - Watch as Celtic unfurl Scottish title-winning flag with stunning Parkhead display

Ange Postecoglou’s men won the league last season, four points ahead of Rangers. A strong response having seen their rivals end their hopes of winning ten in a row.

They celebrated that achievement ahead of their first match of the new campaign against Aberdeen at a packed and raucous Celtic Park.

Captain Callum McGregor was on hand to raise the 2021/22 cinch Premiership winning flag following a message broadcast on the screens at Parkhead by the face of cinch, Rylan.

There were fireworks as well as a huge display which covered the entirety of the ground with banners which read ‘CHAMPIONS’ draped from the Lisbon Lions Stand. Meanwhile the North Stand saw a substantial clover emerge from green and silver paper. ‘Champions again’ rang out around the ground.

Celtic are favourites to regain their league title.