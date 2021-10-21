Fernando Henrique: Who is the Brazilian linked with Celtic move?

Fernando Henrique, left, fighting for possession in Copa Do Brasil clash between Gremio and Flamengo. Picture: Getty

According to O Globo, a Brazilian publication, Celtic have opened talks with Gremio over their midfield starlet as the Hoops look to gauge whether Fernando Henrique Pereira will become available for purchase in the near future.

There are still nearly three years remaining on the player’s deal, but Celtic have been alerted to a possible move with the City Group and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates also said to be keeping tabs on him.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old forced his way into the first-team squad this season after featuring for both the under-23s and under-20s last term. He has featured 16 times in all competitions in 2021, half of which came from the substitutes’ bench. He is yet to score for the senior team.

Though he’s been enjoying an increase in opportunities, he hasn’t featured since playing the full 90 minutes in a Copa do Brasil loss to Flamengo on September 16.

The youngster is a combative player in the centre of the park, capable of playing at both defensive midfield and as a No.8. He has recorded 10.19 defensive duels and committed 3.1 fouls per 90 minutes thus far for Gremio. These would see him seventh and second, respectively, in the current rankings for those statistics in this season’s cinch Premiership.

Celtic have been lacking depth at the defensive midfield position this season with none of Ismaila Soro, James McCarthy or Nir Bitton able to claim the responsibility as the leading deputy behind captain Callum McGregor.

Message from the editor