Ange Postecoglou will remain at Celtic next season for a crack at the Champions League, reckons former Parkhead star Alan Stubbs.

The Australian could win a treble this season to go with the Premiership and League Cup double he claimed in his first campaign in Scotland. His success has led to regular links to jobs in England with the latest being the Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur managerial positions.

“The way I hear him talking he seems very content,” Stubbs told Grosvenor Sport. “He seems very at ease and there is no big rush to move onto the next project. He seems a very astute and very intelligent man and the players look like they enjoy playing for him. He has been linked with a few jobs in England. It looks like Tottenham is the biggest one on the go right now and I have no doubt that Ange will feel he can do that job but it’s whether the owners feel the same way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a feeling he wants to achieve more at Celtic. Not just this season. He’s got one trophy in the bag, he’s effectively won the league and could win the treble. But I think he wants another crack at the Champions League. I’m sure he’ll desperately want to improve on what they did this season. It’s the one area he will feel there are big improvements to be made.”

Stubbs also believes the work Postecoglou has done is more impressive than Brendan Rodgers who led the side to back-to-back trebles before departing mid-way through the team’s quest to land a third successive treble which they achieved.

“I think Ange’s team has more of an edge to it in terms of how they press and they are more aggressive,” he said. “I think the job he’s doing is more impressive than Brendan because he’s doing it with players that not a lot of people had heard about. Brendan brought in players that were tried and tested in English football, signed the better players in Scotland and found some good players from abroad and had better players anyway. But Ange has unearthed gems and their value is going through the roof so the Celtic board must be absolutely cock-a-hoop about the job that he’s doing.”