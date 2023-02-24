The provocative comments made by Rangers forward Fashion Sakala about Celtic have “filtered” through, said the Parkhead club’s captain Callum McGregor.

However, the midfielder maintains little heed is being paid to the Zambian’s claim the Ibrox side are “so much better” a team than their Viaplay Cup final opponents, and “such a better club” than bitter rivals he referred to this week as “the other mob”. Statements that have lit the touch paper on the decider between Scotland’s ancient adversaries at Hampden on Sunday.

"I didn't see much of it but a couple of things filtered through on Friday,” said McGregor. "I don't pay much attention to it, to be honest. For us, we don't want to comment on any other club or any other players. We are just thinking solely about the game, how we can prepare and how we can approach the game in the best manner possible.The hope is, on Sunday, if we can do enough right, then we will have the trophy at the end.”

McGregor is leaning into the oft-versed football mantra of the importance of any team remaining humble and doing their talking on the pitch. “Absolutely,” he said. "I don't like to talk about other clubs and other players. I have enough to worry about with myself, my club and the team. It's very much the same message for us - we pride ourselves on being humble. When we win, we are humble. When we lose, we are humble. I believe that's the right way to go. We are excited for the game and preparing as best as we can. When Sunday comes and we go over that white line, we hope we can be successful."

Celtic captain Callum McGregor with the Viaplay Cup trophy. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The white lines of Hampden enclose any area where the 29-year-old has known only success in finals since his youth days. McGregor has been in the matchday squads for 14 finals at the national stadium across the past 13 years. All of those have ended their experience lifting silverware - McGregor beginning that run with a 2010 Youth Cup victory for his boyhood club over Rangers where he remained on the bench. In all, he has four youth final successes and ten at senior level, the first of these also an encounter in which he was an unused substitute, which came with the League Cup triumph for Ronny Deila’s team over Dundee United in 2015.