Family of Billy McNeill pay tribute to departing Celtic star Scott Brown as club ask fans for flags and banners

The family of Billy McNeill have paid tribute to Scott Brown. Picture: SNS

The 35-year-old has two games left of his career at Parkhead which has spanned 14 seasons, more than 600 appearances and a glut of trophies, including ten league titles.

A tribute to Brown, who will join Aberdeen in the summer, in the club’s final home game of the season against St Johnstone later this month.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are able to leave their tributes, jerseys, flags and banners between this Saturday and Monday at a designated collection point at Celtic Park.

Billy McNeill's son Martyn believes his father would appreciate Brown’s achievements and commitment to the club, while noting how well the midfielder has represented Celtic since joining from Hibs in 2007.

“On behalf of our whole family, we are delighted for Scott’s record as a 9-in-a-row-winning Celtic captain and all his other contributions to the club to be recognised at next week's match,” Martyn told Celtic's official website.

"The leadership, commitment and passion Scott has shown through his time at the club is a major factor in Celtic having won so many trophies and of course making history in a quadruple treble.

"No one would be better placed than our father to appreciate what it takes to be a successful Celtic captain and we know he would be so proud of Scott’s achievements.

"Scott is someone who has given nearly 15 years of his life to Celtic and throughout this time has represented the club brilliantly. We are sure fans will be eager to pay tribute to such an important figure.

"As a family, we thank Scott sincerely for all he has done for the club and we wish him and his family nothing but success for the future."

Celebrity Celtic fan Rod Stewart called for a statue to be built for Brown.

"It's so hard to come up with words to describe Scott Brown's time at Celtic. He's Celtic through and through. He's not only a wonderful player, a wonderfully aggressive player, he's the anchor of Celtic.

"A true soldier, a true Celt. I would hope we'll have a statue maybe outside the stadium for him.”