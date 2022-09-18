News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ex-Hearts and Celtic ace Paul Hartley sacked by Hartlepool United with team 2nd bottom

Paul Hartley has been sacked by Hartlepool United the club have confirmed.

By Joel Sked
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 1:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 1:40 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The former Hearts, Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder took over the English League Two side in the summer having led Cove Rangers to the Championship.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Sutton United left the club second bottom of the fourth tier with four points and no wins from nine games.

Hartley undertook an extensive recruitment drive, signing 17 players, many from Scottish football or with experience of the SPFL.

Euan Murray, Jake Hastie, Jack Hamilton, Mouhamed Niang, Reghan Tumilty, Chris Maguire and Kyle Letheren were amongst those signed.

A club statement read: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that they have parted company with manager Paul Hartley and assistant manager Gordon Young.

“A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a league win so far this season.

"A further update on succession plans will follow in due course.”

Hartlepool have sacked Paul Hartley. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Read More

Read More
Jim Jefferies in Chris Robinson Hearts tribute as he recalls infamous Ibrox afte...
Paul HartleyHartlepool UnitedLeague TwoCove Rangers
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.