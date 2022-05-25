Ex-Celtic star on verge of move to potential Champions League rivals

Former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster is close to joining Tottenham Hotspur.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 2:05 pm

The 34-year-old is undergoing a medical at Spurs, according to PA, ahead of a proposed summer move on a pre-contract agreement.

Forster’s contract with Southampton expires at the end of June whereby he is expected to join the North London side.

It is an early move for manager Antonio Conte ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League with significant investment possible this summer to strengthen.

Spurs will be in Pot 2 of the group stage and could be potential opponents for Celtic which would mean a return to the club Forster played more than 230 times for across two spells.

One of those spells was the 2019/20 campaign where he joined on loan and demonstrated his quality between the sticks.

He was a huge miss last season as Celtic struggled with their goalkeepers, with neither Scott Bain, Vasilis Barkas or Conor Hazard holding down the No.1 spot.

This season he was back-up at Southampton for the first half of the campaign but managed to play 24 times as he earned a recall to the England national team.

Fraser Forster is close to joining Spurs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Forster had seven seasons at St Mary’s, excluding the Celtic loan spell, playing 162 times. Saints bought him for around £10million but in only two seasons did he manage more than 30 appearances in all competitions.

At Spurs he is expected to be No.2 to captain Hugo Loris, who has been No.1 for much of his ten years at the club. Current back-up Pierluigi Gollini is due to return to Atalanta.

Champions LeagueTottenham HotspurAntonio ConteSouthampton
