Ex-Celtic star Odsonne Edouard scores twice on Crystal Palace debut

The former Celtic striker joined on transfer deadline day for a reported £14 million fee following four seasons in Glasgow.
He came off the bench in the 84th minute with Palace leading Tottenham 1-0 at Selhurst Park. Almost immediately, the Frenchman received the ball inside the penalty box and squeezed the ball through the legs of Ben Davies and into the far corner.
He then netted another in stoppage-time to complete a 3-0 home win.
