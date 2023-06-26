Ex-Celtic star in surprise managerial move, Israeli giants, link-up with former Parkhead favourite

All Sections
Former Celtic forward Robbie Keane has made a surprise managerial move, taking over Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST
Former Celtic star Robbie Keane has taken over Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv. Picture: SNSFormer Celtic star Robbie Keane has taken over Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv. Picture: SNS
Former Celtic star Robbie Keane has taken over Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv. Picture: SNS

The 42-year-old has been confirmed as the new boss of the Yellows following their third place finish in the country’s Premier League. He takes over a club who have won the most league titles, their last coming in 2020 when they were managed by Serbian Vladimir Ivić. They have former Celtic star Nir Bitton on their books.

Keane, who scored 16 goals in 19 games on loan at Celtic in 2010, went into coaching while he was still playing, acting as player-manager for Indian side ATK. He followed it up with assistant roles with Ireland, Middlesbrough and most recently Leeds United under Sam Allardyce.

"I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi,” he said, replacing former Boro boss Aitor Karanka. "My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare the team for the upcoming season."

Keane is a big name appointment for Maccabi. During his long playing career he turned out for Inter Milan, Liverpool, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as amassing 146 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring 68 times.

"Robbie brings with him the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, qualities that he demonstrated everywhere he played,” Maccabi Tel Aviv owner Mitch Goldhar said. "These characteristics combined with the ambitions to succeed as a coach are in line with our goals at Maccabi."

Tel Aviv will enter the Europa Conference League next season.

