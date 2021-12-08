Ex-Celtic manager "fresh and excited" for new challenge amid Ipswich links

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been linked with the Ipswich Town vacancy. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The former Celtic boss has been out of football since his departure from Parkhead in February this year, but has been working as a pundit in recent months.

The Tractor Boys are looking for their fourth manager in three years following the sacking of Paul Cook and Lennon is reportedly on the Portman Road shortlist.

The 50-year-old says he is “fresh and excited” for whatever challenge comes next and would even consider managing abroad.

He told ESPN: "Hopefully the right team will come along, whether that is here or abroad.

"I love the Spanish game, I enjoy Major League Soccer, too. I've had a good rest, I feel fresh and I'm excited about whatever challenge lies ahead."

Lennon won five trophies in his second spell at Celtic but left amid considerable unrest after failing to compete for a 10th consecutive title.