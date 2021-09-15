Ex-Celtic defender Jack Hendry stars in shock Club Brugge draw with PSG

Jack Hendry took to the Champions League like a duck to water with the Scottish international putting in an excellent performance against one of the more formidable forward lines in football history.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:51 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:51 pm
Scottish international Jack Hendry recently helped Steve Clarke's side to victory over Austria. Picture: Getty
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The former Celtic flop started for Club Brugge in their opening match meeting with Paris Saint-Germain following his summer move from Oostende.

The 26-year-old was lining up against Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé and yet put in a near-flawless display in the 1-1 draw.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It looked like things were going according to plan for the heavy pre-match favourites when Ander Herrera put them in front in the 15th minute.

However, Brugge refused to succumb to fatalism and fought back with Hans Vanaken levelling things just 12 minutes later.

PSG had their chances to win the match but ultimately couldn’t find another way past Hendry and the home defence, thereby settling for a disappointing opening-day draw in a competition they’re expected to win.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.