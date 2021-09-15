Ex-Celtic defender Jack Hendry stars in shock Club Brugge draw with PSG

Scottish international Jack Hendry recently helped Steve Clarke's side to victory over Austria. Picture: Getty

The former Celtic flop started for Club Brugge in their opening match meeting with Paris Saint-Germain following his summer move from Oostende.

The 26-year-old was lining up against Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé and yet put in a near-flawless display in the 1-1 draw.

It looked like things were going according to plan for the heavy pre-match favourites when Ander Herrera put them in front in the 15th minute.

However, Brugge refused to succumb to fatalism and fought back with Hans Vanaken levelling things just 12 minutes later.

PSG had their chances to win the match but ultimately couldn’t find another way past Hendry and the home defence, thereby settling for a disappointing opening-day draw in a competition they’re expected to win.

