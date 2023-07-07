Ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown signs new Fleetwood Town deal, contract length, what he said

All Sections
Former Celtic captain Scott Brown has extended his stay with English League One side Fleetwood Town.
By Joel Sked
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:57 BST
The ex-Hibs and Scotland midfielder finished his playing career with Aberdeen, where he contributed in a coaching capacity, and made the step into management last summer with the Fylde Coast outfit. In his first season he led the team into mid-table in the English third tier, while taking them into the fifth round of the FA Cup, the furthestthe club have ever progressed in the competition. They beat both Sheffield Wednesday and Queen’s Park Rangers on their way.

Brown, who was linked with a return to Celtic as part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff, has now committed his future to Fleetwood, signing a two-year deal taking him until 2025.

“I’m glad to have got the deal over the line, it’s been a brilliant first year in the job and can’t wait for the new season to start,” the 38-year-old said. “I’ve been made to feel right at home by the Fleetwood staff, players, and fanbase so I just want to give everything I can to bring success to the town, hopefully starting with a win on Saturday.”

Brown, who won a raft of trophies during his time with Celtic, has taken advantage of the Scottish market. He brought Shaun Rooney to the club last season and has signed Adam Montgomery on loan for the upcoming campaign. His backroom staff which consists of Steven Whittaker, Barry Nicholson, Owain Fon Willams and Youl Mawene, all have experience of Scottish football.

Ex-Celtic captain Scott Brown has extended his stay as Fleetwood Town manager. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
