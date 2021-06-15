Ex-Celtic and Aberdeen ace Charlie Mulgrew joins Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew has returned to Dundee United. Picture: SNS

The 35-year-old has penned a two-year deal following his exit from Blackburn Rovers.

Mulgrew, who has 44 Scotland caps, has extensive experience both in Scotland and England.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spent two seasons with Aberdeen before joining Celtic – the club where he started – in 2010. At Parkhead he won five league titles and two Scottish Cups.

During his first spell at Celtic he had a loan stint at Dundee United during the 2005/06 season, playing 14 times.

Mulgrew is new United boss Tam Courts’ first signing.

"I’m excited to have a player of Charlie’s winning pedigree available to me for the next two years," said Tam. "I believe that he joins an existing group of senior players who already give everything to make Dundee United better on the pitch.