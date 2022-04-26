Ex-Celtic ace in Rangers 'borrowed' jibe as he makes title prediction

Celtic and Rangers will meet in the league at Parkhead this weekend. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou's men can all but secure the league trophy this weekend when they host their rivals.

The gap is six points with four games remaining while Celtic have a superior goal difference.

Despite Rangers' success in the Scottish Cup semi-final between the sides, Nicholas believes it will be a win for the league leaders.

"The Premiership trophy will be coming home to Celtic Park after this weekend," he wrote in the Daily Express.

"The mood seems to be that we have let Rangers borrow our trophy for one year but now we're taking it back.

"Sunday's Old Firm match is a must-win for Rangers but I still think the title is over because Celtic's games in the run-in are all winnable.

"I know Ange Postecoglou's side were defeated by their bitter rivals at Hampden but I don't see them losing this one at home.”

Rangers will come into the game after a Europa League semi-final tie with RB Leipzig in Germany.

Nicholas expressed his admiration for their progress in Europe but questioned whether they can hurt Celtic in the final third without Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe.

"The big home crowd will help them over the line and going into the last 20 minutes or so Celtic will prove too strong," he said.

"It is remarkable what Rangers have done in recent weeks but I think the fatigue will start to kick in.