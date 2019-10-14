Watt

Ex-Celtic ace hits back at Parkhead teammate, Rangers boost as target resigns, Celtic star comes down with 'mystery illness', Ibrox ace nets against Brazil - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Stories on Scotland, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hamilton and Aberdeen.

Tony Watt has hit back at former teammate Kelvin Wilson, saying "his opinion means nothing to me", after the ex-Celtic stopper claimed Watt was focused too much on the "limelight" to realise his potential at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Watt hits back

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo made it two goals in two international appearances as the 23-year-old scored the opener for Nigeria in their friendly with Brazil. (The Scotsman)

Celtic face an anxious wait to learn the extent of the "mystery" virus that has floored Israel international defender Hatem Abd Elhamed. (The Scotsman)

Steve Clarke praised his players for proving they have resilience after stemming a run of four defeats with a biggest-ever victory over San Marino. (The Scotsman)

