Anthony Ralston during a Celtic training session ahead of facing Aberdeen on Sunday.

He has been out on another loan spell at St Johnstone before returning to Parkhead where he was reinvented by Ange Postecoglou as an inverted full-back. Ralston has also become a Scotland international and a father to a baby daughter since Rodgers was last in town.All those developments, the 24 year-old believes, will strengthen his case for regular football as he prepares to vie with Alistair Johnston for a place in the starting line-up.

“The gaffer was here when I was younger and he put a lot of faith in me,” reflected Ralston. “He gave me chances and, looking back, that was massive for my career. I’m now in a different place both in my personal life and here too. I’ve got my wee girl and that’s the difference from when the gaffer was here previously. She’s my reason for what I do now. Everything is for her. The gaffer will relate to that too. Back then I was in a different place, I was a kid trying to come into a team that was very hard to break into. I’m still fighting every day to do that – nothing much has changed there - but my football has evolved and I have learned as time has gone on. Hopefully I can put it all into practice.”