Celtic, Hibs, and Aberdeen find out their European opponents today

The Hoops knew they would face either the Danes, Galatasaray, or Rapid Vienna before the draw was made and when the Austrians were first out of the hat it gave Ange Postecoglou a 50 / 50 chance of a trip to Turkey or Denmark.

Hibs and Aberdeen wil learn their fate later today when the draw for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round is made.

The Easter Road side will face KF Shkupi / KF Llapi; Vålerenga; Stjarnan / Bohemians; Mons Calpe / Santa Coloma or Bala Town / Larne, avoiding any arduous journeys to far-flung places with a few kinder opponents in the hat.

There are fewer potential opponents for Aberdeen who could meet FH / Sligo Rovers; Tobol Kostanay; BK Häcken; Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino, or Panevezys.