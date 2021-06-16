The Hoops knew they would face either the Danes, Galatasaray, or Rapid Vienna before the draw was made and when the Austrians were first out of the hat it gave Ange Postecoglou a 50 / 50 chance of a trip to Turkey or Denmark.
Hibs and Aberdeen wil learn their fate later today when the draw for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round is made.
The Easter Road side will face KF Shkupi / KF Llapi; Vålerenga; Stjarnan / Bohemians; Mons Calpe / Santa Coloma or Bala Town / Larne, avoiding any arduous journeys to far-flung places with a few kinder opponents in the hat.
There are fewer potential opponents for Aberdeen who could meet FH / Sligo Rovers; Tobol Kostanay; BK Häcken; Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino, or Panevezys.
European draw: Celtic, Hibs, and Aberdeen set to learn fate
Last updated: Wednesday, 16 June, 2021, 12:57
Aberdeen drawn to face BK Häcken of Sweden!
Still Aberdeen to come but that’s probably one of the better draws Hibs could have got.
Hibs drawn to play Mons Calpe of Gibraltar or Andorran side FC Santa Coloma in Europa Conference League 2QR
Onto the main path! Hibs and Aberdeen involved in this section. UEFA has used a computer programme to order the teams into their respective groups. Serious ball shuffling going on now.
Hibernians of Malta are in this section. Don’t get confused...!
S.S. Folgore or Prishtina v Flora Tallinn or Hibernians
Ferencvarosi or Preliminary round winners v Connah’s Quay Nomads or Alashkert
GNK Dinamo or Valur v Bodo/Glimt or Legia Warsaw
HJK Helsinki or Budocnost Podgorica v HB Torshavn or Inter Club d’Escaldes
Zalgiris Vilnius or Linfield v CFR 1907 Cluj or FK Borac Banja Luka
Ludogorets or Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Fola Esch or Lincoln Red Imps
KF Teuta or FC Sheriff Tiraspol to play the defeated finalist from the preliminary round
Malmo FF or Riga FC v KF Shkendija or NS Mura
Dinamo Tbilisi or Neftci v Maccabi Haifa or Kairat Alamaty
Here we go for the Conference League draw
Usual preamble and now the balls are getting a shuffle for the champions path first...
Hibs will face KF Shkupi / KF Llapi; Vålerenga; Stjarnan / Bohemians; Mons Calpe / Santa Coloma or Bala Town / Larne
Aberdeen will play one of FH / Sligo Rovers; Tobol Kostanay; BK Häcken; Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino, or Panevezys.
Europa Conference League draw
This comes later (12.30pm) and involves Hibs and Aberdeen.
Celtic v Midtjylland
Celtic are drawn out of the hat first and paired with Midtjylland of Denmark - a first competitive meeting with the Danes.
League path draw in full
Rapid Wien (AUT) vs Sparta Praha (CZE)
Celtic (SCO) vs Midtjylland (DEN)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Galatasaray (TUR)
League path coming up now
Celtic can face Galatasaray, Rapid Vienna, or Midtjylland...
Champions path
This is the Champions path so doesn’t involve Celtic - they enter the draw a bit later.
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Valur (ISL) vs Omonoia (CYP)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) / Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs Young Boys (SUI)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) / Legia Warszawa (POL) vs Flora Tallinn (EST) / Hibernians (MLT)
Connah’s Quay Nomads (WAL) / Alashkert FC (ARM) vs Teuta (ALB) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)
Olympiacos (GRE) vs Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) / Neftçi (AZE)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / Kairat Almaty (KAZ) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Fola Esch (LUX) / Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) vs CFR Cluj (ROU) / Borac Banja Luka (BIH)
Malmö (SWE) / Riga FC (LVA) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Budućnost Podgorica (MNE)
Ferencváros (HUN) / Winners of the Preliminary round* vs Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) / Linfield (NIR)
Shkëndija (MKD) / Mura (SVN) vs Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) / Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)
*One of Folgore (SMR) / Prishtina (KOS) / HB Tórshavn (FRO) / Inter Club d’Escaldes (AND)
UCL draw just about to get under way
Just the formalities at the moment...