European clubs eye Rangers man, Celtic target responds to rumours, Hearts boss on striker link, Hibs ace 'not looking for move' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. European clubs eye Rangers winger
Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Eros Grezda is set to exit Ibrox, with Brest and Dijon both keen on the Albanian winger. (The Scotsman)
2. 'I was close to tears, I'm not going to lie'
Leigh Griffiths admitted he was close to tears after scoring his first goal for Celtic since November in their 5-0 Champions League rout of Estonian side Nomme Kalju. (The Scotsman)
3. EPL stars 'keen to join Rangers'
Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that a number of former team-mates are begging to join him in at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)
4. Gerrard sends pointed message to recently-departed Ger
Steven Gerrard believes only Kyle Lafferty can shed light on why the strikers second spell at Rangers did not prove a success after he was given every opportunity to excel. (The Scotsman)
