Euro giants plan swoop for Celtic midfielder

Greek giants Panathinaikos are planning a meeting with Celtic as they look to raid Parkhead for any unwanted stars.

The club's sporting director Nikos Dabizas is set for a meeting with both Newcastle United and Celtic, according to Greek media outlet Sdna.Gr.

One of the players who will likely be discussed is Eboue Kouassi.

The 21-year-old has played just 22 times for Celtic since arriving from Russian side FK Krasnodar in January 2017 for around £2.8million.

Kouassi last started for the team in the 3-0 Betfred Cup semi final win over Hearts in October but was subbed after 26 minutes having suffered a cruciate ligament injury which cost him the reason of the season.

He is back in first-team training.

With a contract until 2021 it is unsure whether Panathinkaikos want a permanent deal or will try and take the midfielder on loan.

The Greeks have previously been linked with moves for Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston.