English club eyes Rangers ace, new signings at Celtic, £8m bid for Ibrox man - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Stories from Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

1. Morelos on shortlist of three for English club

2. Lennon hints at new defender

3. Magpies prepare Tav bid

4. James backs flatmate and compatriot to hit Hibs goal trail

