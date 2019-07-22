English club eyes Rangers ace, new signings at Celtic, £8m bid for Ibrox man - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Morelos on shortlist of three for English club
West Ham are considering offers for Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, ex-Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente and Porto talisman Moussa Marega (Various)
2. Lennon hints at new defender
Neil Lennon has hinted that Celtic could sign a new centre-back, after admitting that Christopher Jullien will take time to get up to speed. (The Scotsman)
3. Magpies prepare Tav bid
Rangers are braced for a sizeable offer from Newcastle for Ibrox skipper James Tavernier. (Daily Star)
4. James backs flatmate and compatriot to hit Hibs goal trail
Tom James reckons Christian Doidge can hit the Hibs goal trail after netting his first goal for the club against Alloa. (Evening News)
