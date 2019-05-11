‘Embarrassing’ - Neil Lennon’s verdict on Rangers’ disciplinary record

Neil Lennon has labelled Rangers’ disciplinary issues “embarrassing”, with the Celtic interim manager not holding back over the nine red cards picked up this season by the Ibrox club, who today will host the eight-in-a-row Parkhead champions in the final derby of the season.

When it was put to him that much had been made of the number of dismissals Rangers have had to contend with across a campaign that has also brought three retrospective red cards, Lennon snapped: “So it should be.”

The Celtic interim boss admitted that Rangers’ disciplinary issues could work to his team’s advantage this lunchtime. “If there is a chink there then we’ll prey on it,” he said. “Discipline is important in the game, in this fixture, and our players have handled it very, very well. I can’t speak for the opposition but I think the last game proved there is a lack of discipline within their ranks [with Alfredo Morelos red-carded early on, Andy Halliday sent off after full-time and Ryan Kent retrospectively banned]. And it’s not just been our games, it’s been apparent all season. It’s embarrassing really.”

Meanwhile, Lee Congerton has followed former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers from Parkhead to Leicester after being confirmed as the Foxes’ new head of senior recruitment.

Congerton had worked with the Scottish champions for two years after being appointed as their head of recruitment in 2017.