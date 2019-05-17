Eight trophies overshadow one defeat says Celtic’s Scott Bain

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain believes that the response to his side’s 2-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox last weekend has been completely disproportionate.

A section of the champions’ support has taken to social media and the airwaves to insist that interim manager Neil Lennon should not be re-appointed on a permanent basis as a consequence of that reverse, while Rangers players and fans have also reacted in an over-excited fashion, with club captain James Tavernier tweeting “Glasgow is blue.”

“I know perspectives get blurred here when you lose an Old Firm game but this is a team which has won eight trophies in a row,” said Bain. “The main thing for us is to enjoy the day and then we can prepare properly for the Scottish Cup final. There’s obviously been a backlash from the last manager [Brendan Rodgers] leaving, but that’s something else for years to come.

“When people look back, they’ll say that achievement is really unmatched. The boys have one more step to create history again.

“You know how it is. A lot of people live in the moment. At the moment, Celtic fans know nothing but success. I’m sure there will be times in the future when it isn’t going to be as rosy and it’ll take those days to really appreciate what the team has done here.

“You’ve got a team celebrating winning a game against you like they’d won the league, which speaks volumes for our team.

“It’s all about perspective; we’d already won the league [and the Betfred Cup] and we’re going into the Scottish Cup final.

“We weren’t great on the day and they deserved to win. They also have the right to celebrate with their fans. But it speaks volumes for us that a team which used to celebrate winning trophies is now celebrating winning matches against us.

“It needs to be put into perspective for our fans as well, You can’t win every game. It’s impossible and there are going to be days when you don’t perform to the standards you’ve been used to.

“The boys have performed at the highest standard the league has seen for a while.”

Celtic will be presented with the championship trophy before tomorrow’s final fixture at home to Hearts.