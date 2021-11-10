Eddie Howe breaks silence on Celtic 'u-turn' after Newcastle boss' first appearance

Newcastle United's newly appointed manager, Eddie Howe. (Photo by SCOTT HEPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Englishman rocked Scottish football when his proposed move to replace Neil Lennon fell through last May, prompting the Parkhead club to turn attentions to luring Ange Postecoglou from Yokohama F.Marinos in the J-League.

The shock decision though, was not as dramatic a u-turn as was believed at the time, the now Newcastle United boss has claimed.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking for the first time after accepting the Magpies’ role under the new PIF and Saudi Arabian stewardship at St James’ Park, Howe insisted he was open and up front with the Hoops hierarchy as they tried to broker a deal.

“I didn’t change my mind at the last minute. I have not spoken publicly on it and it’s been difficult because a lot of things that were said were totally untrue.

“I couldn’t get my backroom team together to go to Celtic for a host of different reasons and I didn’t want to take a job of such size on my own.

“I felt I wouldn’t have been able to give Celtic what it needed.

“There was no change of mind, I was very open and honest with Celtic,” Howe said after signing a two and a half year deal on Tyneside.

Celtic’s courtship of the former Bournemouth and Burnley manager began shortly after Neil Lennon’s departure in February and while they thought a deal was close, the club was forced to admit the public pursuit had fallen short ‘for reasons outwith both his and the club’s control' on May 28 as attention quickly turned to Ange Postecoglou.