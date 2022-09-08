Eddie Howe breaks silence on Celtic move collapse as he opens up on 'pressured job'

The Newcastle United boss was in advanced talks with the Parkhead side last year and looked set to replace Neil Lennon in the hotseat.

However, the deal collapsed and Celtic turned to Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed in June, with Howe then taking up his current role at St. James Park in November, replacing Steve Bruce following the Saudi-backed takeover.

Speaking to Alan Shearer for the Athletic, he said: "Celtic was the one job I’d been offered that really appealed.

Eddie Howe was in advanced talks with Celtic last year but ended up taking charge of Newcastle. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"The issue there was my staff. I felt that if I was to come into a pressured job like that, I needed to go in with a sense of stability.

"I could have recruited new staff, but then you’re working each other out and there’s a transition process where it probably takes three, four, five months.