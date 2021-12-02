Dundee United v Celtic: Hosts working to make sure game can go ahead

Reports on Wednesday suggested the game was in jeopardy as the club strived to carry out the necessary repairs in time to satisfy health and safety regulations after strong winds battered Tayside over the weekend.
A statement from United on Monday said: "Following Friday night's Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged. As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside.
"Assessment of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days."
The Scotsman understands United are confident enough remedial work will have been undertaken to allow the Sky Sports televised match against Ange Postecoglou's side to get the go-ahead. The club are expected to issue a further update later on Thursday.