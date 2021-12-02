Dundee United v Celtic: Hosts working to make sure game can go ahead

Parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand at Tannadice have been damaged.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the game was in jeopardy as the club strived to carry out the necessary repairs in time to satisfy health and safety regulations after strong winds battered Tayside over the weekend.

A statement from United on Monday said: "Following Friday night's Storm Arwen, we can confirm parts of the Jerry Kerr Stand roof were damaged. As a result Dundee City Council closed the road outside.

"Assessment of damage and restoration will begin today and is expected to last a few days."