Dundee United reveal ticket disagreement with Celtic - 'despite our continued efforts'

It has been confirmed that the fixture will take place on Monday, March 14 at 7.45pm and will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

United have indicated that they will reduce the usual Celtic away allocation for the match by retaining the Carling West Stand for home supporters.

“Despite any potential financial shortfall, we felt this was the correct decision from a footballing perspective for this one-off cup tie and would give us the best possible opportunity to reach the semi-final,” a club statement read.

Dundee United say they were unable to convince Celtic to reduce ticket prices for next month's SCottish Cup quarter-final at Tannadice. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

United have also confirmed that pricing for the match has been set at £27 for adults, £15 for concessions and £10 for Under 12s after claiming they failed in their attempts to negotiate a cheaper entry price with Celtic.

“Very early on in discussions between the Clubs thereafter on ticket prices, Celtic advised us of the view that they were looking for a price point similar to an SPFL league match between the clubs (£30 adults),” the club statement continued.

“Celtic confirmed that they would be willing to agree an adult price of no lower than £27 and accept the concession prices of £15 and £10 and reiterated that they would sell their allocation out at this price. Despite our continued efforts to convince them to drop this price further, we were reminded that failure to agree would result in the price being set at normal prices (i.e. £30 for adults).

“We are aware of the social media energy around pricing for the cup tie and while we wish we could have agreed a further reduced price with Celtic, these prices remain below SPFL league matches and are comparable to the prices for our trip to Pittodrie this weekend.

“We fully appreciate the support that our fans have shown us during this season (and always) and we hope our decision to have United fans in three stands for this tie is vindicated by an enhanced home support. This remains a fantastic opportunity for the Club to reach Hampden and a Scottish cup semi-final and together we can dream of further glory.”