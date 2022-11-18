Dundee United hand Charlie Mulgrew player-coach role as Liam Fox pinpoints star's professionalism

Charlie Mulgrew will combine playing for Dundee United with a coaching role as part of Liam Fox’s management team.

The new role will see the player work alongside Fox, Stevie Crawford, Dave Bowman and Craig Hinchliffe as he moves towards gaining his UEFA A Licence. While the 36-year-old has not featured since the middle of September, making just eight appearances this campaign, when he recovers from a hamstring injury he will continue to be part of the first-team squad.

“I love being at Dundee United and this is a fabulous opportunity for me to take up a coaching role," he told the club's website. “I still have a lot to offer on the pitch for the club, but this opens my future to learn and grow as a coach. I will do whatever it takes to help this club achieve its targets and it was an easy decision when Liam asked me to step up and become part of the coaching set up. I am excited to get out on the training pitch and help in any way I can while doing my bit on the park each week.”

Mulgrew moved to United in 2021 after five years in England. Fox will call on his experience to “set the standard”. The player won the Scottish league five times during a six-year spell at Celtic. He had previously enjoyed stints at Aberdeen and Tannadice.

“Since he returned to the club, Charlie has been an example of professionalism,” Fox said. “He has set the standard in training and matches and he will bring this to the coaching role. I have asked him to take this step because I see the value of Charlie both as a player and as a coach.

“He may be starting his journey into coaching but with his huge amount of experience and knowledge acquired over an exceptional career, it is obvious that we are enhancing my coaching team. He remains an important first-team player and I am looking forward to seeing Charlie embrace the dual role and I can tap into his experiences across his career to help the club move forward.”