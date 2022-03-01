Giorgos Giakoumakis in Celtic waiting game as St Mirren involvement hangs in the balance

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has intimated that striker Giorgos Giakoumakis won’t be considered for a starting berth in the club’s hosting of St Mirren tomorrow evening.

By Andrew Smith
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:57 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Greek forward missed out through illness as the cinch Premiership leaders were held to a scoreless draw against Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday. Their first dropped points in nine league matches, Daizen Maeda failed to convince in being deployed as the central frontman.

Postecoglou stated then that he hoped the player - who netted a hat-trick in the 3-2 win over Dundee in Celtic’s last outing on home soil - would be sufficiently recovered to take a full part in midweek proceedings.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

However, speaking in his broadcast pre-match press conference, the Australian admitted the situation with Giakoumakis remains more delicately balanced than initially anticipated.

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is unlikely to start against St Mirren on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Giako is still 50-50,” said the Celtic manager. “He is better. I will probably make a decision on him tomorrow [Wednesday] morning. If I had to make a call, he probably won't start but he might be involved. But I will wait and see how he's feeling."

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

St MirrenPremiershipHibs
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.