Giorgos Giakoumakis in Celtic waiting game as St Mirren involvement hangs in the balance

The Greek forward missed out through illness as the cinch Premiership leaders were held to a scoreless draw against Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday. Their first dropped points in nine league matches, Daizen Maeda failed to convince in being deployed as the central frontman.

Postecoglou stated then that he hoped the player - who netted a hat-trick in the 3-2 win over Dundee in Celtic’s last outing on home soil - would be sufficiently recovered to take a full part in midweek proceedings.

However, speaking in his broadcast pre-match press conference, the Australian admitted the situation with Giakoumakis remains more delicately balanced than initially anticipated.

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is unlikely to start against St Mirren on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"Giako is still 50-50,” said the Celtic manager. “He is better. I will probably make a decision on him tomorrow [Wednesday] morning. If I had to make a call, he probably won't start but he might be involved. But I will wait and see how he's feeling."