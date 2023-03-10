It is a well-worn football strategy for managers to indulge a merry dance with media pronouncements to sashay their way into the heads of both counterparts and match officials. Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou simply won’t tango with such entanglements.

Robbie Neilson was accused of following a familiar routine this week. The Hearts manager claimed “decapitation” was required for a Celtic player to be red-carded at Parkhead on being left furious a clumsy challenge from Alexandro Bernebei on Nathaniel Aitkinson earned no sanction as his team lost 3-1 in Glasgow’s east end. An encounter, notably, that came only four days before the pair will go toe-to-toe in a Scottish Cup quarter-final at Tynecastle. Neilson’s nipping has been read as mind games, in some quarters. Not by the Celtic manager, though.

“I don’t know how many games I’ve managed but I’ve never won one with a mind game. I don’t even know what mind games are,” said Postecoglou, who maintained he “didn’t care what other managers think”. “I don’t buy all that sort of stuff. The game of football has 11 players who start and a few more that come one and you try to win it that way – that’s it. I don’t know if Wednesday will have any bearing on this one. It’s a cup tie and there’s always a different feel around them than league games. There’s a little bit more of an edge.

“We’re away from home, which brings a different perspective. From our perspective it’s about making sure we perform. The other night we weren’t at our full best but we still had a strong mentality to get the job done. We were disciplined in our approach and we’ll need that again tomorrow because we know how big a challenge it is. In cup games you have limited opportunity to fix it as it will be decided on the day. You have to have a really clear focus to get it done.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stresses that Saturdays Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Hearts will be won on the pitch not and not impacted on by any comments from Tynecastle counterpart Robbie Neilson in the wake of his side's midweek 3-1 loss at Parkhead. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

That focus doesn’t allow for musing on whether his left-back was fortunate over the outcome of VAR check for a possible red card offence the other evening. “When I analyse a game I look at what’s important and things I think matter to us,” said the Australian. “Someone making a tackle is not really at the forefront of my mind. Everyone knows we have VAR so if someone thinks someone has done something wrong then we find out.”