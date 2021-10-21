Dominic McKay lands new role just weeks after leaving Celtic

Dominic McKay has landed himself a new role just weeks after his surprising exit from Celtic.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 2:49 pm
Dominic McKay arriving at Celtic Park after moving early from the SRU in April. Picture: SNS
The former Scottish Rugby chief executive has returned to his roots after agreeing to become a non-executive director and interim chairman of EPCR, which is the organiser of both the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments.

The 43-year-old stunned Scottish football when he left his role as the new CEO of Celtic in early September after just two months in the job.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

McKay had been selected as the successor to Peter Lawwell after it was announced the long-time Celtic leader would be stepping down from his duties in the summer.

A deal was put in place in January with McKay even leaving his role with the SRU a couple of months early so as to ensure a smooth transition period before Lawwell’s exit.

However, it wouldn’t be a successful pairing between McKay and the club he grew up supporting. Though his exit was said to be for “personal reasons”, reports claimed both parties were dissatisfied with the relationship and decided to go their separate ways.

And now, six weeks after leaving the Parkhead club, he returns to the sport where he’s largely worked since 2008.

McKay said in a statement: "I am delighted and humbled to be asked to chair the EPCR board and I very much look forward to working with all our stakeholders across Europe as well as with the board and executive team in Lausanne to further develop the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the months ahead."

On behalf of the EPCR board, Mark McCafferty said: "Following the new EPCR agreement concluded in April, we are now entering an exciting era for Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup rugby beginning with December’s opening rounds of matches.

"There are many initiatives underway to build on the success of the tournaments and on the passion of the clubs, players, fans and partners participating in them.

"So we are delighted at this time to have someone of Dominic’s calibre and experience joining us, and I am sure we shall benefit from his strategic and leadership skills."

