'Do all the right things' - Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou sends message to supporters

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked those intending to go along to the decider between Celtic and Hibs, and Rangers’ league game at home Dundee United on Saturday, to “think carefully” about doing so as the government has pushed the public to limit all social mixing.

Postecoglou believes there are no easy answers, but the Australian believes there is an importance to football operating as normally as possible so long as spectators accept their responsibilities.

“We live in interesting times and it’s a challenging one for all sorts of people,” he said when asked if he was “glad” the final was going ahead with a full 50,000 capacity. “We know the virus is spreading and impacting on all walks of life, but at the same time we’ve come to understand, particularly with what they’ve gone through in the last couple of years, people still want to live their lives.

“It’s a fine balance and all you can do is hope that everyone who goes has been vaccinated or at least tests negative before they get into the ground, and they do all the right things when they get in there.

“Ultimately, it’s about safety and health. But with football and sport in general … people think it’s just another form of entertainment, but I know it’s not. Particularly our football club, this is generational support. This is people’s way of life. They are not just fans of this football club, this football club means a great deal to them – it’s an extension of their own family.