Diego Simeone awkward handshake with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers explained by Jurgen Klopp snub

Celtic and Atletico Madrid battled out a Champions League classic on Wednesday night before an awkward exchange between the two managers at full-time.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST
 Comment

Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic head coach, appeared to be rebuffed by his Atletico counterpart Diego Simeone as he held out his hand for the traditional post-match handshake following the exhilirating 2-2 draw at Parkhead.

Simeone was seen remonstrating with officials before giving the Northern Irishman short shrift with a glancing touch as he stormed down the tunnel. It has led to criticism of the Argentinean whose demeanour was branded "classless" and "disrespectful" by fans on social media.

History would suggest, however, that Rodgers should not take the situation personally as Simeone has previously revealed that he prefers not to shake hands with any opposition manager after a game.

Celtic manager Brandan Rodgers and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone at full time. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)Celtic manager Brandan Rodgers and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone at full time. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Celtic manager Brandan Rodgers and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone at full time. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

His revelations came after another Champions League group stage match at the Metropolitano Stadium in October 2021 when his Atletico side were beaten 3-2 in the Spanish capital by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

The Liverpool manager, having extended his hand towards Simeone at full-time, was left looking down the tunnel as the Madrid boss stormed straight past him with Klopp then sarcastically giving a thumbs up.

Simeone was quizzed on his behaviour afterwards – with his answer offering an insight into his cold exchange with Rodgers.

“I never shake hands after the game because I don’t like it,” he said. "I always go without shaking hands at the end of the game.

“I don’t think it’s healthy or natural because there will always be one [of the managers] who’s not happy with the game.

“I feel it’s a hand shake with forceps, forced. The one who has won is in one state, the one who has lost in another. I don’t share that culture. I always leave quickly if I lose or win."

