Did the €40 million signing of a La Liga striker keep Odsonne Edouard at Celtic?

Odsonne Edouard has been electric for Celtic so far this season, netting six goals and leading the line better than he ever has.

He is already the object of the most popular song among fans of the Scottish champions this campaign as they express their wish that they were all the Frenchman to the tune of the Stone Roses' 'I wanna be adored'.

Odsonne Edouard was reportedly wanted by Monaco. Picture: SNS

But it could have been very different if the French press are to be believed.

L'Equipe have reported that Ligue 1 side Monaco were keen on the striker, so much so that negotiations had taken place and a contract agreed it is understood.

That was back in June, but suddenly and without reason the Monegasques pulled the plug on the deal.

In the space of a couple of weeks later in the transfer window Monaco recruited three strikers.

One of which was Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla at a cost of €40 million after meeting the player's release clause.

In addition, former Celtic target Henry Onyekuru and Leicester City forward were also signed.

It highlights the money Monaco were willing to spend and how the Parkhead coffers could have been filled further with a significant sale.

According to the report, the deal would not be resurrected again. But if it was, Edouard, who netted twice for France's U21s on Thursday night, would likely cost significantly more than what Monaco were willing to pay for him in the first place.