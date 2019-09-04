Details of Jeremie Frimpong's transfer to Celtic revealed as EPL giants move to protect interests

Celtic could pay as much as £1 million for Jeremie Frimpong, according to the Scottish Sun.

The youngster moved to the Ladbrokes Premiership champions on transfer deadline say, signing a four-year deal after a fee was agreed with Manchester City.

Recent Celtic signing Jeremie Frimpong.

Celtic will pay an initial £350,000 for the 18-year-old full-back, though that could rise to seven figures if the player is able to make an impact on the Parkhead first-team in future.

City have also insisted on a hefty 30 per cent sell-on clause, which will guarantee the English Premier League giants almost a third of any transfer fee Celtic receive for the player in future.

Frimpong arrived on the same day as Greg Taylor from Kilmarnock and fellow EPL youngster Lee O'Connor, who signed from Manchester United.